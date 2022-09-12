Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Consumer goods group Libstar has announced its CEO, Andries van Rensburg, will retire at the end of 2022 after co-founding the business in 2005.
“Guiding and instilling the company’s entrepreneurial spirit, he led the group from its humble beginnings to a family of 17 decentralised divisions spanning a diverse portfolio of food products and channels,” the company, which produces Lancewood dairy products, Denny Mushrooms and Goldcrest canned goods, said in a statement on Monday...
Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg to retire
CFO Charl de Villiers will take the helm of the R3.9bn company on January 1
