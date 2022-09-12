×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Activity in the construction industry gathers steam

Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha

12 September 2022 - 20:48
By 2020, at least 183 infrastructure projects worth more than R63bn had been disrupted by armed gangs demanding 30% of the value of the project. Picture: 123RF/SONDEM/STOCK IMAGE
By 2020, at least 183 infrastructure projects worth more than R63bn had been disrupted by armed gangs demanding 30% of the value of the project. Picture: 123RF/SONDEM/STOCK IMAGE

Activity in the construction sector is recovering. The Afrimat Construction Index rose by 2.4% in the second quarter, shrugging off the impact of the KwaZulu-Natal floods, Eskom’s power cuts and high fuel prices. Business Day TV caught up with independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, for more detail.​

