Activity in the construction sector is recovering. The Afrimat Construction Index rose by 2.4% in the second quarter, shrugging off the impact of the KwaZulu-Natal floods, Eskom’s power cuts and high fuel prices. Business Day TV caught up with independent economist Roelof Botha, who compiles the index, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Activity in the construction industry gathers steam
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
