WATCH: Pricey export markets expected to dim agri green shoots

Business Day TV speaks to FNB agricultural economist Paul Makube

12 September 2022 - 21:01
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

SA’s agricultural exports grew to about R60bn in the second quarter thanks to strong prices and robust demand for citrus, apples, maize and pears. But this benefit is expected to be short-lived as export markets become more expensive to access. Business Day TV spoke to FNB agricultural economist Paul Makube for greater perspective on what this means for the future on the industry.

