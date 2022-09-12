Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
A puppet is still a puppet and one like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is straight out of the Middle Ages, writes Tom Eaton
Acting public protector concerned that her boss suggested her office is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in her absence
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
The Competition Tribunal now needs to decide whether to approve the union of the world’s largest cider producer with the second largest
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Roelof Botha
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Danish authorities had requested the extradition of Shah, who was arrested in Dubai as the main suspect in $1.23bn tax fraud case
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
This wallet-friendly endurance race is open only to jalopies that cost under R50,000
SA’s agricultural exports grew to about R60bn in the second quarter thanks to strong prices and robust demand for citrus, apples, maize and pears. But this benefit is expected to be short-lived as export markets become more expensive to access. Business Day TV spoke to FNB agricultural economist Paul Makube for greater perspective on what this means for the future on the industry.
WATCH: Pricey export markets expected to dim agri green shoots
Business Day TV speaks to FNB agricultural economist Paul Makube
