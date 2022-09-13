×

Supply-chain disruptions squeeze Libstar’s cash flow

Food group beefed up supplies in the six months to June but expects inventory held to decline as the year progresses

13 September 2022 - 13:58 Nico Gous

Libstar’s cash position plummeted in the six months ended June as the consumer goods group bolstered inventory in a bid to offset ongoing global supply-chain disruptions.

The group, which owns the Lancewood, Denny and Goldcrest brands, said cash and cash equivalents fell by 96.7% to R23.4m in the review period, while higher prices for raw materials, packaging, labour and energy are adding to production costs...

