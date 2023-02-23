Tau and Al Ahly threaten Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run

Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Finance minister says ANC government acted against criminal syndicates
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
The settlement will be made without Deloitte admitting any liability for the financial misstatements at Tongaat
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Pent-up demand for leisure travel after three years of Covid curbs drives passenger numbers
About 60 players are being watched with an eye to selection
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Mamelodi Sundowns’ excellent winning run under coach Rhulani Mokwena faces a serious threat in their Caf Champions League Group B clash against Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau’s Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday (9pm SA time).
Sundowns, who left SA on Wednesday, will be hard-pressed to maintain their 16-match winning run in all competitions at the Al-Salam Stadium stronghold of the 10-time winners of the competition.
The Brazilians have been sublime under young coach Mokwena, their winning run extending not only to the Premiership but also on the continent.
Masandawana, yet to lose or draw since Mokwena became sole head coach in October, started the Champions League group stage on a high, winning 1-0 at home against Al-Hilal of Sudan and 3-1 away to Cameroon’s Coton Sport to top the group.
Ahly, who began with an upset 1-0 defeat to Hilal in Omdurman after finishing fourth in the Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) earlier this month, are set to provide a stern test for Sundowns as they look to make up ground in the group.
Tau, who has battled with injuries and to get game time at Ahly, will be buoyed by his four appearances, including two starts, in the CWC, where the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the semifinals and 4-2 against Brazil’s Flamengo in the third-place playoff.
Egypt - The Brazilians are coming! ✈🇪🇬#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/GAxklinNMC— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 22, 2023
Egypt - The Brazilians are coming! ✈🇪🇬#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/GAxklinNMC
Veteran Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango expects a tough encounter in Cairo but takes confidence from his team’s run in the build-up to the match.
“It is always interesting when playing Al Ahly. I think it has become one of the biggest derbies on the African continent in terms of the Champions League,” Onyango said.
“We are happy to play them when we have six points and are winning. Playing Ahly away from home is always a tough encounter ... they are one of the powerhouses in African football.
“We need to stay focused on our game and try to win because we know if we do we will get closer to the quarterfinals.”
Tau came off the bench in the 72nd minute as Ahly — leading the Egyptian Premier League by two points with three games in hand over Pyramids under Swiss coach Marcel Koller — beat Aswan 3-0 away on Tuesday.
Sundowns beat eventual runners-up Ahly at home and away in the 2021-2022 Champions League group stage but bowed out in the quarterfinals in a shock defeat to Angola’s Petro de Luanda.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tau and Al Ahly threaten Mokwena and Sundowns’ winning run
The Brazilians have been sublime under young coach Mokwena, extending their wins in both the Premiership and on the continent
Mamelodi Sundowns’ excellent winning run under coach Rhulani Mokwena faces a serious threat in their Caf Champions League Group B clash against Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau’s Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday (9pm SA time).
Sundowns, who left SA on Wednesday, will be hard-pressed to maintain their 16-match winning run in all competitions at the Al-Salam Stadium stronghold of the 10-time winners of the competition.
The Brazilians have been sublime under young coach Mokwena, their winning run extending not only to the Premiership but also on the continent.
Masandawana, yet to lose or draw since Mokwena became sole head coach in October, started the Champions League group stage on a high, winning 1-0 at home against Al-Hilal of Sudan and 3-1 away to Cameroon’s Coton Sport to top the group.
Ahly, who began with an upset 1-0 defeat to Hilal in Omdurman after finishing fourth in the Fifa Club World Cup (CWC) earlier this month, are set to provide a stern test for Sundowns as they look to make up ground in the group.
Tau, who has battled with injuries and to get game time at Ahly, will be buoyed by his four appearances, including two starts, in the CWC, where the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the semifinals and 4-2 against Brazil’s Flamengo in the third-place playoff.
Veteran Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango expects a tough encounter in Cairo but takes confidence from his team’s run in the build-up to the match.
“It is always interesting when playing Al Ahly. I think it has become one of the biggest derbies on the African continent in terms of the Champions League,” Onyango said.
“We are happy to play them when we have six points and are winning. Playing Ahly away from home is always a tough encounter ... they are one of the powerhouses in African football.
“We need to stay focused on our game and try to win because we know if we do we will get closer to the quarterfinals.”
Tau came off the bench in the 72nd minute as Ahly — leading the Egyptian Premier League by two points with three games in hand over Pyramids under Swiss coach Marcel Koller — beat Aswan 3-0 away on Tuesday.
Sundowns beat eventual runners-up Ahly at home and away in the 2021-2022 Champions League group stage but bowed out in the quarterfinals in a shock defeat to Angola’s Petro de Luanda.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates
Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool
Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby
Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Chiefs fan’
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Christian Atsu leaves a lasting legacy on the field and off it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.