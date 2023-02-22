Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Christian Atsu leaves a lasting legacy on the field and off it

Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning

22 February 2023 - 05:00 Mogamad Allie

Barely two weeks after the tragic loss of John Moeti and Oshwin Andries, who would have turned 20 on Friday, the football world has been struck again, this time by the devastating death of former Ghana international Christian Atsu.       

The 31-year-old, who joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor at the start of the season, was one of more than 44,000 people who lost their lives to the earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6...

