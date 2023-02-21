Sport / Soccer

Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Chiefs fan’

21 February 2023 - 19:41 Marc Strydom
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto Derby press conference at Vodacom World in Midrand on February 20 2023. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the Soweto Derby press conference at Vodacom World in Midrand on February 20 2023. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ teen rising star Mduduzi Shabalala has revealed he grew up supporting Orlando Pirates but says now he will “die a Chiefs fan”.

The 19-year-old development product, who has impressed with his skills and vision in his eight league appearances this season revealed he worshipped Bucs forward Thembinkosi Lorch growing up in an all-Pirates household. 

Shabalala might well come up against his one-time idol in the flesh if he is fielded by coach Arthur Zwane in his first Soweto derby on Saturday, when Chiefs host Pirates in their Premiership clash at FNB Stadium (3.30pm). 

Lorch made a return from a six-month injury, starting in Bucs’ 2-1 league win against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium on Friday, and given his big-match temperament and penchant for strong performances in derbies, seems likely to be involved on Saturday.

Shabalala was asked about the first derby he watched and recalled a match he attended in “about 2019 or 2020 where Chiefs were leading 1-0 and Lorch equalised after a pass from Ben Motshwari”. He added: “That's when I started to love Lorch wholeheartedly.”

Pressed that the memory indicated he was a Bucs fan, the teen said: “I did support Orlando Pirates — everyone at home supported Pirates.

“But now, since I’ve joined Kaizer Chiefs I had to change and support Chiefs, and I will die as a Kaizer Chiefs fan.

“At home, I have influenced my mother and siblings to switch to Chiefs but my father has refused to change.”

He added, jokingly: “Even now he threatens to beat us, he loves Pirates very much.”

Shabalala is among a host of former academy players being pressed into action by Zwane, a former Amakhosi under-18 and reserve team coach, as the one-time Chiefs winger seeks to rebuild the team after seven seasons without a trophy.

“I’ve been coached by coach Arthur since I was 18 — when I joined Chiefs he was the coach who promoted me to the MDC [reserve side],” Shabalala said.

“I know him well and know what he wants from me. So it’s not that difficult for me [playing under him] and you can see in the way I’m playing I’ve been doing well and I’m enjoying myself.”

Fifth-placed Chiefs are coming off a 3-2 league defeat to Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Sunday. Amakhosi have won two, lost four and drawn one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Pirates are better off having won five of their last six games.

