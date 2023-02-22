Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
It is always hard to predict the outcome of the Soweto derby because most often the winner is not determined by form but performance on the day of the hyped-up match.
Saturday’s match, where Kaizer Chiefs host Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (3.30pm), seems particularly hard to call given the overall inconsistency of just about every team in the Premiership apart from runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sometimes factors going into the game can influence the outcome, though.
Here are four reasons Pirates will beat Chiefs:
1 Monnapule Saleng’s form
The winger-striker has shown how difficult he is to mark when taking players on, with the way he delivers set pieces and his ability to pounce on loose balls in and about the area.
Saleng is Bucs’ best player by far this season and has scored five and contributed four assists to their 21 league goals. That Chiefs’ defence has been at sixes and sevens all season will work in Saleng’s favour. Siyabonga Ngezana, Chiefs’ right-back and a player who is likely to mark Saleng, has been exposed so many times this season and his confidence is at an all-time low after the two mistakes he made when his team was beaten 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns early in the season.
2 Pirates’ many quality options in central midfield
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has options in players he can deploy in the middle of the park, a critical area where many games — especially big pressure matches — are won or lost. Chiefs have had many issues in that area with coach Arthur Zwane yet to settle on the players to deploy.
Miguel Timm has been Pirates’ most consistent player as a central midfielder and whenever Riveiro has paired him with Thabang Monare Pirates look a formidable force. Ben Motshwari and Makhehleni Makhaula, recently acquired from AmaZulu, are other strong options for Riveiro if he’s not getting what he wants from Monare and Timm.
3 Bucs’ centrebacks have been on form
While the jury is still out on Sipho Chaine’s suitability as Pirates’ No 1 goalkeeper, central defenders Thapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olisa Ndah have often made Bucs’ defence look solid.
Sibisi and Ndah are recovering from injuries but one of them may return to partner Xoki to give better cover in front of Chaine. As long as their defence is tight, Pirates stand a good chance of ending their four-match winless league run against Chiefs.
4 Riveiro’s many options in attack
Bucs’ coach has so many players to pick from to help Saleng up front if the going gets tough. Vincent Pule, Kermit Erasmus, Ndumiso Mabena and new Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou may come off the bench and influence the result if they don't start.
It’s just a matter of how Riveiro prefers to deploy those players against a Chiefs defence that has never looked settled this season, conceding 24 goals in 20 league matches. It’s a defence that’s there for the taking.
