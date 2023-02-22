Vinicius dishes out humbling 5-2 lesson to Liverpool

Liverpool — Real Madrid’s Vinicius jnr is peerless when it comes to inflicting damage on opponents, said his manager Carlo Ancelotti after the Brazilian scored twice in a spectacular 5-2 comeback win at Liverpool on Tuesday.

Liverpool had raced into a 2-0 lead at Anfield, but a double from Vinicius levelled the match before the break and laid the foundation for a thumping Uefa Champions League, last-16 first leg win.

“Vinicius is the most decisive player in world football today,” said Ancelotti. “There is no player with this continuity of action. He doesn’t stop. He keeps going. I hope he can continue like this.”