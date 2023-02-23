National

Treasury does not support state monopoly in energy sector, says David Masondo

Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation

23 February 2023 - 16:24 Linda Ensor

The energy sector cannot continue to be dominated by one state-owned monopoly which has caused a lot of the problems facing the country, deputy finance minister David Masondo said in parliament Thursday.

Treasury has proposed that some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations be concessioned to private sector operators...

