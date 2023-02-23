Pressure remains on the rand as SA awaits the greylisting announcement on Friday by the Financial Action Task Force
If not for the post-Covid commodities boom the budget would have looked much worse
EFF claims Mapisa-Nqakula acted unconstitutionally when she ordered police to remove rowdy MPs from the chamber during Ramaphosa’s Sona
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to co-founder Alex Thomson about the company’s plans for growth and what it takes to raise capital in the current environment
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite CEOs criticise giving diesel tax rebates only to food manufacturers
AfDB head says Harare has to restructure its debt
Mooney scores 54 and captain Lanning 49 not out to propel team to the final in Cape Town
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
The energy sector cannot continue to be dominated by one state-owned monopoly which has caused a lot of the problems facing the country, deputy finance minister David Masondo said in parliament Thursday.
Treasury has proposed that some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations be concessioned to private sector operators...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Treasury does not support state monopoly in energy sector, says David Masondo
Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation
The energy sector cannot continue to be dominated by one state-owned monopoly which has caused a lot of the problems facing the country, deputy finance minister David Masondo said in parliament Thursday.
Treasury has proposed that some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations be concessioned to private sector operators...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.