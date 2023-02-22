Sport / Soccer

Four reasons underdogs Kaizer Chiefs will stun Pirates

The bounce-back factor could swing the game Amakhosi’s way if coach Arthur Zwane’s promoted development players rally behind him

22 February 2023 - 15:13 Marc Strydom
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on February 19 2023.
Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on February 19 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs are the underdogs in Saturday’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium (3.30pm), as they were in the game they won in October, a not unusual outcome of the unpredictable match where results often go against form.

Neither Chiefs nor Orlando Pirates have been models of consistency this season, but Bucs have shown greater signs of it recently with five wins from five matches in all competitions. Chiefs have won two, lost four and drawn one from seven.

Here are four reasons why Amakhosi will prevail despite that statistic:              

1 Form counts for little in the derby

It’s the hype in the build-up and mostly the crowd that sways the derby from following any kind of form. It’s all about which team responds better to playing in front of 90,000 people on the day.

With the result so often bucking form, unpredictable Chiefs, in front of a crowd that is usually at least 60% theirs, are entirely capable of running out winners. In October it was a mostly dominant display and Yusuf Maart’s remarkable strike from inside his half that settled the game. There’s no reason Amakhosi won’t repeat such a feat.

2 Chiefs have been dominant in recent derbies

While Amakhosi have been inconsistent recently, in the derby in the league they’ve established a dominance against their arch-foes.

Amakhosi have won the past four Premiership clashes. The last time Bucs won a league derby (2-1) was more than two years ago.

3 The bounce-back factor

Players tend to rally around popular coaches when the pressure is on the boss. Arthur Zwane has received increasing flak as Amakhosi linger in fifth place and battle to get a run together. The coach was booed by fans after the weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Golden Arrows.

Pirates are coming off a win against Maritzburg United on Friday. Many derbies have gone to the team coming off a defeat. If Zwane’s promoted development products he mentored when he was under-18 and reserve team coach at Naturena rally behind him, the bounce-back factor could swing the game for Amakhosi.

4 Chiefs have derby debutants with a point to prove

New Democratic Republic of Congo striker Christian Saile has provided plenty of touches in his first four games that indicate the muscular, pacy runner can become a real handful in the Premiership. Mduduzi Shabalala’s eight-match introduction in 2022-2023 has had supporters purring over the potential of the skilful 19-year-old academy product.

Both are set to make their derby debuts and will be keyed up to prove a point playing in the FNB cauldron for the first time.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Younger rivals back Djokovic to break Graf’s ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
England’s ‘Bazball’ too late as India closes in ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: Wanting the leadership job is not ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Coach Plummer ‘on another level’, says netball ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Kaizer Chiefs management ‘fully behind’ ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Reasons why Pirates will get better of Chiefs in Soweto derby

Sport / Soccer

Shabalala grew up supporting Pirates but ‘will die a Chiefs fan’

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Christian Atsu leaves a lasting legacy on the field and off it

Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs management ‘fully behind’ under-pressure Zwane

Sport / Soccer

The weekend’s Premier League talking points

Sport / Soccer

I understand their frustration: Zwane on being booed by Chiefs fans

Sport / Soccer

Rashford’s purple patch continues as Man United outgun Leicester

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.