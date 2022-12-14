Politics

Horse-trading heats up in ANC succession race

Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 05:00 Thando Maeko, Luyolo Mkentane and Hajra Omarjee

The outcome of this weekend’s ANC leadership contest is likely to shock and surprise many, with a mixed bag of leaders likely to emerge from the conference.

With just days left before the ANC’s succession debate is decided, serious horse-trading is taking place behind the scenes as the various slates and provincial committees jostle for senior leadership positions in the party...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.