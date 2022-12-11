Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
Good relations with other member nations increases likelihood of it being invited to join bloc
Minister Thulas Nxesi says the government wants to resolve outstanding disputes
The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
Massmart has to sell 10 stores to independent historically disadvantaged buyer within 12 months
Inflation surprised in October by ticking up to 7.6%, strengthening the argument for hikes by the Reserve Bank
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Firms that make sweets, cakes and soft drinks are paying far more than normal to source sugar, raising the risk that some may go out of business
Apart from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, the South Americans have a number of great players, says striker Bruno Petkovic
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
This week will be politically decisive for the country as the ANC elective conference kicks off on Friday.
The conference will decide who will be SA’s next president and leaders of the ruling party as it prepares for the 2024 general election, which will decide whether the ANC retains exclusive control of the levers of power...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in focus
National Assembly debate on Phala Phala report and party’s elective conference will be decisive
