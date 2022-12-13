Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla voted out

Rupture of US-Canada pipeline could mean US crude stocks declined by 3.9-million barrels in the week to December 9
Research to write a new article may now require R30,000 to R40,000, unless you search for alternative sources, hoping they will cover at least some of the same points
‘In some of the contracts, hospital employees are said to have received gratification’
The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Firms dole out test kits, encourage more work from home and procure loads of medicine as some shut temporarily
Sacci’s BCI shows that the disruptive effects of Covid-19 over the past three or so years have been overcome
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr was named with three other people for their ties to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei
The Ultra Golf Championship will debut in December 2023, with teams competing over nine holes instead of 18
Company describes it as a collectible piece designed for select occasions
It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla’s fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini’s deputy mayor from the executive council, on Tuesday.
The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC’s bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week.
Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.
The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office.
More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday’s court verdict.
In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla voted out
Mavundla said in court papers that the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures
It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla’s fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini’s deputy mayor from the executive council, on Tuesday.
The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC’s bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week.
Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.
The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office.
More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday’s court verdict.
In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.
TimesLIVE
Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals
Gauteng expects a R257m boost from ANC conference
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in focus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula firm on no secret ballot for Phala Phala report
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Economic windfalls and political disasters still very much ...
Cyril Ramaphosa upbeat about exports and jobs, despite energy crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.