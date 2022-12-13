National

Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla voted out

Mavundla said in court papers that the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures

13 December 2022 - 13:18 LWAZI HLANGU
Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been voted out of the executive council. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.
Ethekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla has been voted out of the executive council. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU.

It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla’s fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini’s deputy mayor from the executive council, on Tuesday.

The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC’s bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week. 

Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.

The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office. 

More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday’s court verdict. 

In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ANC and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.

TimesLIVE

Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals

Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts
Politics
1 day ago

Gauteng expects a R257m boost from ANC conference

The governing party will hold its conference from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre
Politics
21 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership contest in focus

The National Assembly debate on the Phala Phala report and the party’s elective conference will be decisive
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Fears for public safety after airspace glitch
National
2.
Eskom tariff hike of more than 20% is unlikely, ...
National
3.
Government calls on unions to return to talks on ...
National / Labour
4.
Panel did not ‘blindly apply hearsay evidence’ on ...
National
5.
Most citrus farmers may run at a loss after tough ...
National

Related Articles

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula firm on no secret ballot for Phala Phala report

National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Economic windfalls and political disasters still very much ...

Opinion / Columnists

Cyril Ramaphosa upbeat about exports and jobs, despite energy crisis

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.