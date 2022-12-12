Several interest rate announcements will be made while President Cyril Ramaphosa is in for an uphill battle at the ANC elective conference
The road beyond the status quo appears to be unacceptably daunting for far too many people.
The dawning reality is that things are not quite as they seemed and that risks previously assumed to be way out in the tail or able to be brushed under the carpet are now looming large. ..
ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Running out of road
SA needs a fundamental political realignment of its broad body politic — politicians and electorate as well as media and the rest of the ecosystem
