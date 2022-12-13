MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote

Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
ANC MPs followed the party line at a special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, voting to quash the Phala Phala report, throwing a lifeline to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to retain his leadership of the party and the state.
After a long and laborious voting process in which each MP had to stand up and say whether or not they support the adoption of the report, all but four of the governing party’s members present in the session overwhelmingly rejected the report. The ANC is the majority party in the 400-member national legislature with 230 seats. There were at least 10 ANC MPs absent during Tuesday’s session...
