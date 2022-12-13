National

MPs give Ramaphosa overwhelming support in Phala Phala vote

ANC members vote overwhelmingly to quash Phala Phala report in parliamentary debate

BL Premium
13 December 2022 - 18:00 Bekezela Phakathi and Linda Ensor
UPDATED 13 December 2022 - 22:50

ANC MPs followed the party line at a special sitting of the National Assembly on Tuesday, voting to quash the Phala Phala report, throwing a lifeline to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to retain his leadership of the party and the state.

After a long and laborious voting process in which each MP had to stand up and say whether or not they support the adoption of the report, all but four of the governing party’s members present in the session overwhelmingly rejected the report. The ANC is the majority party in the 400-member national legislature with 230 seats. There were at least 10 ANC MPs absent during Tuesday’s session...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.