Politics

Angry ANC hauls Eskom ministers over the coals

Mantashe and Gordhan grilled by NEC members anxious over electoral fallout from power cuts

BL Premium
12 December 2022 - 05:10 Sam Mkokeli

Government leaders are under increasing pressure from their colleagues in the ANC who fear increasing blackouts, which have infuriated business leaders and society, will severely harm the party in future elections.

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan faced questions from angry members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) on Friday. They demanded an explanation for the latest round of load-shedding, according to party insiders...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.