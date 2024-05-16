Poll shows ANC could get close to 50% in election
This is seemingly due to the absence of load-shedding and the emergence of veterans in the ANC’s election campaign
16 May 2024 - 13:51
Think-tank the Social Research Foundation (SRF) shows the governing ANC’s electoral fortunes tracking up every day over the past two weeks, currently sitting at about 45.0%, with two weeks until the national and provincial elections.
The survey, which has a national margin of error of 4%, is based on a telephonic survey of 1,835 demographically and geographically representative registered voters commissioned by the foundation...
