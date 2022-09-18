POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC leadership race gathers pace with branch nominations

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Youth employment programme needs support as it is creating jobs and adding real social value in schools
High Commissioner Anthony Phillipson says then Prince Charles conceded that slavery and colonialism left a 'dark stain'
The nomination by her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region is a shift away from its support for Ramaphosa
VW sets price range for the share sale at €76.50 to €82.50, generating proceeds of up to €9.4bn
There’s still room to raise rates with repo rate at 5.5% despite low growth in the June quarter
Global pulp company will enter textiles business by producing Lyocell, a form of rayon, for clothing manufacturers in its biggest upgrade in 80 years
Busy week for global monetary policy includes the SA Reserve Bank
Last-gasp strike wins a close match for champions
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
Branch nominations for the ANC’s national leadership race have begun in earnest, with more than 4,000 branches sitting in the next few weeks to decide on their preferred candidates ahead of the ANC national conference in December.
Party members are locked in a battle between those who claim they want the ANC and the government it leads to be renewed and those who say very little is being done to transform the economy and the country...
