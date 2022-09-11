Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
While many people's financial and social reserves on are on zero, the chattering classes are focusing on net zero
A miss on the NPA’s self-imposed deadline may prompt renewed scepticism about its capacity
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
The anniversary comes a year after Biden ended the US-led war in Afghanistan in a messy exit
Rajapaksa and Hasaranga help secure 23-run victory at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
The race towards the ANC’s national elective conference in December is set to steadily progress from Monday when branches begin nominating their preferred candidates to lead the party for the next five years.
The party last week established the rules for leadership contestation and received a report on audited membership numbers, paving the way for branches to begin the nomination process until the October deadline. ..
ANC sets rules for party leadership contest
Ramaphosa will be challenged for the party’s top position by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
