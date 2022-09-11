×

Politics

ANC sets rules for party leadership contest

Ramaphosa will be challenged for the party’s top position by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

11 September 2022 - 19:22 Hajra Omarjee, Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

The race towards the ANC’s national elective conference in December is set to steadily progress from Monday when branches begin nominating their preferred candidates to lead the party for the next five years.      

The party last week established the rules for leadership contestation and received a report on audited membership numbers, paving the way for branches to begin the nomination process until the October deadline. ..

