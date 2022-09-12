×

Politics

What Dlamini-Zuma’s grand entry to presidential race means

If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal

12 September 2022 - 22:47 Mary Papayya, Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s entry in the ANC’s succession debate just days before branch nominations open has been met with shock and confusion, leaving party insiders and analysts sceptical that she can mount any serious challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Business Day has independently confirmed that former president Jacob Zuma is behind the push for his former wife and now co-operative governance minister to again mount a challenge for the ANC presidency at the party’s national conference in December...

