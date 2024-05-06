EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say
New political risk barometer from Goldman Sachs suggests their level of worry is not as high as it was in the wake of ‘Nenegate’
The EFF may demand that its candidates take “key economic cluster” ministries and the post of speaker of the National Assembly. It may also push for a halt or reversal of the liberalisation of the energy sector, and the rand could hit R21.50 to the dollar if the ANC were forced to enter a coalition with the “red berets’’, says Oxford Economics Africa.
The research firm has published the second of its four post-election scenarios, modelling the economic impact of an outcome in which the ANC’s share of the vote falls to 40% and it opts to form a coalition with the EFF. This is widely regarded in the market as a worst-case scenario for the economy...
