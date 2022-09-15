Market volatility points to further uncertainty in the current environment of high inflation and rising interest rates
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize kicked off his campaign for the presidency of the ANC on Wednesday night promising to “fix the party”. He pulled no punches and called out the party’s leadership for failing to deliver on the people’s needs.
“We will no doubt have to wait for the formal processes. So far I have been approached by many regions in the province and it is a positive indication. A lot of support is coming from elected structures,” he told Business Day on Thursday, a day after addressing the party’s rank and file in the province. ..
Zweli Mkhize launches campaign for ANC presidency with call for party unity
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize kicked off his campaign for the presidency of the ANC on Wednesday night promising to "fix the party". He pulled no punches and called out the party's leadership for failing to deliver on the people's needs.
"We will no doubt have to wait for the formal processes. So far I have been approached by many regions in the province and it is a positive indication. A lot of support is coming from elected structures," he told Business Day on Thursday, a day after addressing the party's rank and file in the province. ..
