National

Zweli Mkhize launches campaign for ANC presidency with call for party unity

Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents

15 September 2022 - 14:05 Hajra Omarjee and Mary Papayya
UPDATED 15 September 2022 - 20:51

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize kicked off his campaign for the presidency of the ANC on Wednesday night promising  to “fix the party”. He pulled no punches and called out the party’s leadership for failing to deliver on the people’s needs.

“We will no doubt have to wait for the formal processes. So far I have been approached by many regions in the province and it is a positive indication. A lot of support is coming from elected structures,” he told Business Day on Thursday, a day after addressing the party’s rank and file in the province. ..

