IFP secures outright win in Richards Bay ward from ANC

Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994

15 September 2022 - 11:57 Zimasa Matiwane
Ntandeyenkosi Shabalala, uThukela district municipality mayor, and Thami Ntuli, IFP provincial chair. Picture: SUPPLIED
The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has made history — winning a ward outright that had been under the ANC since the dawn of democracy.

The IFP already governs the uMhlathuze municipality (Richards Bay) in a coalition with the DA, the EFF, the ACDP and FF+, and said the by-election victory in ward 12, eMadlankala, was a sign of things to come in the 2024 general elections.

IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the victory in the former ANC stronghold reflected the confidence that the people of KwaZulu-Natal have in the party. 

“It is proof that the people of KZN are desperate for change and are rejecting the unethical and self-serving leadership that has come to characterise the ruling party, and which has plunged this province into mismanagement and corruption,” Nthuli said.

“The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal would like to thank the people of eMadlankala, in ward 12 of uMhlathuze, for trusting us with their vote in a crucial and highly contested by-election that took place yesterday [Wednesday].” 

“The IFP commits to working hard to deliver the best services to the people of ward 12 in uMhlathuze and the entire province,” he added..

Politics
