LETTER: A sorry state of the nation

Flashing limos, presidential power promise, pricey fly-past — and then the lights go out

15 February 2024 - 17:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa stands next to speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ahead of his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall, February 8 2024. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/REUTERS
For those of us who watched the president give his state of the nation address (Sona), it was a damp squib. Even the president seemed embarrassed by what he had to read.

The part on the Eskom crisis, which our president thinks is nearly over, was simply laughable as we headed straight into stage 6 load-shedding. — and then darkness

Why in this time of  economic crisis did we have to have this razzmatazz? The expensive, over-the-top outfits, the German cars with flashing lights disgorging fat cat MPs, a hugely expensive fly-past that hardly anyone saw as it was so quick... I could go on.

The subsequent “debate” was just as much of a waste of time, since neither side listens to the other, but the women in the ANC are the worst, leaping up and down waving their hands  whenever an opposition member spoke. If only they listened, they might learn something.

There is no doubt that cadre deployment has brought our country to its knees. It will be interesting to see what the DA can glean from the ANC’s cadre deployment records — assuming they haven’t already been shredded.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

