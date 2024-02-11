DA decries Sona ‘failure’ to deal with remote worker visa after 2023 promise

The “total absence” of any mention of the remote worker visa by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday was a letdown, DA Western Cape spokesperson on finance, economic opportunities & tourism Cayla Murray says.
A remote worker visa would encourage more people to work in the country.
Murray noted on Friday that the absence of any mention of the remote worker visa in Ramaphosa’s speech is “not only an oversight but a significant failure to capitalise on a vital economic opportunity. The DA demands immediate action and transparency regarding this issue.
“This glaring oversight is a major letdown, especially considering the president’s commitments in his previous two Sonas to implement the remote working visa. The silence on this critical economic driver is a clear failure in prioritising SA’s economic and job growth prospects,” said Murray.
The department of home affairs has previously committed itself to implementing the remote working visa by June 2023. “However, the lack of progress and clear communication on this missed commitment is alarming and unacceptable. The remote working visa is not a mere policy proposal; it’s a crucial catalyst for injecting foreign capital into our economy and generating numerous jobs.
“The Western Cape, having experienced a record-breaking tourism season, stands to benefit significantly from the remote working visa, and its implementation is key to sustaining our economic momentum,” she said.
In his state of the nation address in 2023, Ramaphosa said: “Having completed a comprehensive review of the work visa system, we will move quickly to implement the recommendations put forward. These include establishing a more flexible points-based system to attract skilled immigration, implementing a trusted employer scheme to make the visa process easier for large investors and streamlining application requirements. We will also be introducing a remote worker visa and a special dispensation for high-growth start-ups.”
In his Sona on Thursday, the president said the government has “published new regulations to reform our visa system, which will make it easier to attract the skills that our economy needs and create a dynamic ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship”.
Foreigners allowed
Second-draft amendments to immigration regulations gazetted by the department of home affairs last week make provision for a point-based system for work visas determined by the minister taking into account age, qualifications, language skills, work experience, offer of employment and the ability to adapt within SA.
The draft regulations effectively allow foreigners working for foreign companies on a six-month visa not to register with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) if the foreign worker earns less than R1m in that six-month period. However, if the visa is issued for a period longer than six months, the foreign worker must register with Sars.
DA Western Cape MEC of finance and economic opportunities Mireille Wenger has called on people to review the draft amendments. Comments must be submitted to the department by March 29.
The DA and organised business have often highlighted SA’s poor visa regime, blighted by huge backlogs, which they say is harming investments and economic growth. The latest amendments to the regulations deal with two key categories of visas — the remote working and critical skills visa — and ancillary matters for public comment.
Wenger said the Western Cape provincial government has been lobbying since 2021 for the introduction of a digital nomad visa and “reforms to the visa regime to enable SA to attract skilled individuals to SA to help develop and grow the economy”.
“To boost tourism, facilitate foreign investment, and allow digital nomads to work in SA, while spending their earnings here, we need to make it as easy as possible for them to access SA,” said Wenger.
“It is essential that SA can attract and welcome skilled individuals that will contribute to growing the complexity of our economy, facilitate new industries and thereby create new SA jobs”.
Wenger said the longer it takes to implement the necessary changes to the “current disastrous visa regime in SA, the more opportunities we miss out on to grow the economy and create jobs”.
DA decries Sona ‘failure’ to deal with remote worker visa after 2023 promise
The longer it takes, the more SA misses out on opportunities to catalyse growth and jobs
