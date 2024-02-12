EDITORIAL: Tired and unconvincing campaign talk in Sona
Ramaphosa's tired speech in parliament, though, will be superseded by another later in the election year
As always in a general election year, the state of the nation address in February is not the real one. The real address is delivered by the president after the election, usually around June. That’s the one that should detail the policy priorities of the new administration and make concrete commitments to deliver on them.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday was essentially the starting gun to the ANC’s election campaign. That should have come as no surprise. If anything it was a relief that he did not exploit the opportunity to announce any new vote-catching grants or programmes to burden SA’s cash-strapped public purse. ..
