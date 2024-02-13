LETTER: Sona just recycled promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2024 state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 8 2024. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) was not only pedestrian but recycled promises and amplified easy victories. It was loaded with an oft-repeated narrative about state capture, despite the reality that its beneficiaries helped wriggle Ramaphosa out of impeachment (“No new plans, just tortured stats and fake news”, February 13).
The latter explains why they have been reappointed in his blame-shifting administration, which is fraught with ethical controversies. In fact, the promised renewal project never saw the light of day. The “new dawn” turned out to be a rhetorical device interwoven with corruption.
Ramaphosa’s reference to “Tintswalo” to illustrate the supposed life experience of an ordinary black child was a myopic generalisation. The vast majority of SA’s youth languish in poverty and unemployment, with no opportunities in life. Many have turned to liquor, drugs and criminality.
Whereas corruption is the real enemy, skewed priorities continue to be a serious drag on the promise of “a better life for all”. The opening of parliament and state of the nation address have a budget of millions, and rural schools have none, amid escalating load-shedding. That’s the reality of the past 30 years, with no end in sight.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
