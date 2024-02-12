BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Co-development before cadre deployment
We need to urgently and finally get rid of our obsession with race when making crucial appointments
12 February 2024 - 05:00
Plans, speeches, public-private partnerships, business working with government, crisis committees ... none of this will come to any good until we grow up and dump our obsession with race.
For a country so badly scarred by successive lashings of the acid of affirming one racial group’s rights over another, the lessons are obvious. But clearly the addiction is proving impossible to break. ..
