ANC and opposition parties at loggerheads in National Assembly over Sona
While ruling party MPs focused on transformation that has occurred, their opponents pointed to social ills and load-shedding
13 February 2024 - 16:28
Two realities collided in the National Assembly on Tuesday as ANC and opposition party MPs debated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address delivered on Thursday last week.
ANC MPs, following in Ramaphosa’s footsteps, focused on the transformation that had occurred under ANC rule since apartheid while opposition MPs pointed to the prevailing situation in the country characterised by high unemployment, load-shedding, low economic growth and high levels of crime and corruption. ..
