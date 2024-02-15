I’m afraid I must take issue with the caption under the picture on page 3 of your February 14 edition, which claimed to show recently qualified “medical officers” (doctors) protesting.
They can’t possibly be doctors, since one can clearly read their handwritten placards.
CS Powell Frome, England
LETTER: Clearly not doctors as the writing’s too legible
It’s doubtful protesters in the picture were doctors, as one can clearly read their handwritten placards
