LETTER: Clearly not doctors as the writing’s too legible

It’s doubtful protesters in the picture were doctors, as one can clearly read their handwritten placards

15 February 2024 - 17:03
Picture: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO
I’m afraid I must take issue with the caption under the picture on page 3 of your February 14 edition, which claimed to show recently qualified “medical officers” (doctors) protesting.

They can’t possibly be doctors, since one can clearly read their handwritten placards.

CS Powell
Frome, England

