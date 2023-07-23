Action Society welcomed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) steps to arrest and process the blue light mafia eight. They are expected to be in court [on Monday]. Action Society calls on the court to deny bail in this case, as the officers involved are a clear threat to public safety.
According to Ian Cameron, director of community safety at Action Society, not one member of the public will feel safe to stop for a cop after this incident. “As a society, confidence in the police is at an all-time low. Ipid, the SA Police Service [SAPS] and the National Prosecuting Authority need to stop treating these criminals like VIPs and start treating them like the criminals they are. Denying bail is the right thing to do.”
Cameron resolves that the only way the SAPS can be held to account is if Ipid becomes fully independent and constitutionally enshrined as a chapter 9 institution. “Had any of us been caught on camera pushing someone off the road, breaking open their car, pointing and hitting them with a firearm and kicking them unconscious after which simply driving away, not knowing if the victim we left behind is dead or alive, we would have slept in the cells that same night.
The fact that the SAPS failed to arrest the attackers displays the corrupt culture of double standards in the SAPS and highlights that Ipid has no teeth to do what they are mandated to do. It took them eighteen days after the assault before announcing that they would be making an arrest today, and only after receiving ‘authorisation’ from the director of public prosecution.”
Action Society have it on good authority that the blue light mafia eight will probably still face only one charge for now, namely assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They should face charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation, pointing a firearm and damage to property.
Action Society Via email
LETTER: No bail for blue light mafia
Confidence in the police is at an all-time low
Action Society
Via email
