VIP police officers should have been immediately charged, say security experts
Protectors were part of deputy president Paul Mashatile’s security team, but he was not in the convoy at the time
A convoy of Presidential Protection Services (PPS) vehicles without a VIP principal on board do not enjoy any privileges above that of any motorist and should have been immediately charged, say security and training experts.
When those protectors cause any harm along the way — whether beating up another motorist or hitting a pedestrian — leave the injured behind before calling in assistance from the uniformed SAPS and emergency services, it constitutes another crime...
