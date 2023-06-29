Yen and yuan weaken further, prompting talk of intervention by their central banks
The Public Service Commission (PSC), which governs the civil service, has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to develop or strengthen its retention policy to deal with the high turnover rate of experienced forensic analysts at its forensic science laboratories (FSLs) across the country.
The FSLs, which are dogged by increasing backlogs, are part of the criminal justice system and are tasked with processing and analysing case exhibits and draft forensic reports, which form the basis of the court testimony during criminal proceedings...
Increasing backlog haunts SAPS’s forensic science laboratories
The SA Police Service has been asked to improve its retention policy to deal with the high turnover rate of experienced forensic analysts
