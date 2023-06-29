National

Increasing backlog haunts SAPS’s forensic science laboratories

The SA Police Service has been asked to improve its retention policy to deal with the high turnover rate of experienced forensic analysts

29 June 2023 - 13:20 Luyolo Mkentane

The Public Service Commission (PSC), which governs the civil service, has called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to develop or strengthen its retention policy to deal with the high turnover rate of experienced forensic analysts at its forensic science laboratories (FSLs) across the country.

The FSLs, which are dogged by increasing backlogs, are part of the criminal justice system and are tasked with processing and analysing case exhibits and draft forensic reports, which form the basis of the court testimony during criminal proceedings...

