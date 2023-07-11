Attacks on freight trucks a threat to investment in SA
Road Freight Association says ‘gateway to Africa’ status has been lost and violence will intensify logistics shift to neighbouring countries
11 July 2023 - 23:14
The government is scrambling to find answers as 10 more trucks were torched across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, bringing the tally of confirmed violent attacks to 16 in just three days and putting further pressure on SA’s unstable economy.
Since the weekend attack on six trucks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal, violence has spread to the vital N4, which is the corridor to Mozambique, the N3 north-south corridor and to the N1 to Limpopo near Sekhukhune...
