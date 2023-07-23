POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Russia for summit
Grain exports from Ukraine are likely to loom large as the president joins other African heads of state
President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week join 42 other African heads of state in St Petersburg for the Russia-Africa summit, at which Moscow is expected to continue its push to increase its influence in Africa amid its year-long conflict with Ukraine.
The war between Moscow and Kyiv and the termination of the Black Sea grain deal is expected to loom large over the summit considering that African states have had to contend with a steep rise in food and oil prices since the outbreak of the conflict. The termination of the grain deal, due to Russia’s withdrawal in July, is expected to worsen the rise in food prices on the continent...
