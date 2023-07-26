Radio silence: How SAPS botched R427m helicopter procurement
This lack of radios seriously undermines the crime-fighting capabilities of the helicopters
26 July 2023 - 14:04
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has spent more than R400m on seven new helicopters to fight crime, but they have stood idle for more than six months because they lack tactical radios, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Airbus H125 Squirrels, which were supposed to replace 13 older helicopters that had been decommissioned or sold, are unable to communicate with ground forces during police operations, limiting their use in search-and-rescue missions or VIP transport, the sources said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.