Paul Mashatile’s VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court

The eight will appear at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday, Ipid says

23 July 2023 - 16:54 Staff Writer
A screenshot from the video of VIP protection members assaulting a man on the N1. Picture: TWITTER

Eight VIP protection unit officers linked to an assault on the N1 highway will be formally arrested on Sunday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says.

“Ipid investigators will be processing the eight VIP protectors at the Sandton police station after authorisation by the director of public prosecution in this regard. The eight members will be held at the Sandton police station until appearing at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday morning,” Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said.

The officers have not yet been named as they have yet to be formally charged.

An investigation was opened after a video depicting a vicious attack went viral on social media. It showed members of the unit attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile assaulting three unarmed men who were in a VW Polo, en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria.

One of the victims, 25-year-old infantryman L’vaughn Fisher, has acquired legal representation and intends to sue the police for R1m. The two other men are military trainees.

The SA National Defence Union said the victims recounted how a black SUV had appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants allegedly pointing a firearm. The vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway.

They said the occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen. When not successful, the assailants smashed the back window and assaulted the occupants.

