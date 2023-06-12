Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Bernard Benson
LETTER: ANC foreign policy a joke
Governing party makes it up as it goes along
Like most of its policies, ANC foreign policy seems to be a combination of artifice and expediency. They make it up as they go along.
We are clearly a junior outlier in the Brics bloc. To put us in the same club as China and India, among the world’s biggest economies, is clearly ridiculous, a political vanity.
Even if the ANC’s champagne communists pretend to identify with one of the last century’s mass murderers, Joseph Stalin, it’s painfully obvious they traded in their socialist credentials for avarice and greed a long time ago.
Meanwhile, in his recent chat with business leaders President Cyril Ramaphosa was at pains to point out that the private sector should be seen as “assisting government” rather than “working together”, as the former suggests the government might be “incompetent”?
He was obviously unaware of 2,000 dead bodies decomposing in state mortuaries as he spoke. As someone said of post-liberation movements, “they are very good at renaming streets after their heroes, but useless at maintaining them, let alone building new ones”.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
