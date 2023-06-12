Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC foreign policy a joke

Governing party makes it up as it goes along

12 June 2023 - 15:01
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Like most of its policies, ANC foreign policy seems to be a combination of artifice and expediency. They make it up as they go along.

We are clearly a junior outlier in the Brics bloc. To put us in the same club as China and India, among the world’s biggest economies, is clearly ridiculous, a political vanity.

Even if the ANC’s champagne communists pretend to identify with one of the last century’s mass murderers, Joseph Stalin, it’s painfully obvious they traded in their socialist credentials for avarice and greed a long time ago.

Meanwhile, in his recent chat with business leaders President Cyril Ramaphosa was at pains to point out that the private sector should be seen as “assisting government” rather than “working together”, as the former suggests the government might be “incompetent”?

He was obviously unaware of 2,000 dead bodies decomposing in state mortuaries as he spoke. As someone said of post-liberation movements, “they are very good at renaming streets after their heroes, but useless at maintaining them, let alone building new ones”.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Time for proper corruption busters

SA has been without an adequately independent entity capable of fighting corruption since the dissolution of the Scorpions
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: New nuclear stations not a bad idea

They are available at about $1bn each, and take up the same space as a football stadium
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Greylisting requires urgent attention

Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other ...
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: That was a red card all the way, but ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Conflict paralyses Ramaphosa in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: Renewed furore over the licensing ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: New pact suggests left-wing has ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Don’t punish farmers for government’s ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Big business allows human rights abuses to continue unabated

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa’s plan is more advisers reporting to those who already know ...

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.