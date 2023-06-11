Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Big business allows human rights abuses to continue unabated

The majority of company boards conveniently put their ESG values aside to cosy up to the abusers

11 June 2023 - 21:20
Kevin McCallum’s column on Saudi “sports-washing” is spot on (“We’re just golfers, not politicians,” June 9). No matter how you look at this whole PGA/Saudi PIF merger, it reeks of hypocrisy in the face of greed.

However, it is not unique. All sorts of washing takes place every day, especially in our country. For how long now has our own version of human rights abuses been allowed to continue unabated with the applause (sometimes mercifully muted) of big business?

For how long have the majority of company boards conveniently placed their environmental, social and governance values aside to be able to cosy up to the abusers and protect their profitable accounts and markets?

When someone coined the term “people before profit”, it caused many to immediately jump on that bandwagon. They soon enough found this ideal too much to aspire to in the face of the obsessive pursuit of money-infused power.

Our world is fast becoming one big laundry for a largely valueless society.

Deon Crafford
Pretoria

