Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Isotope facility not a first for Africa

NTP Radioisotopes was among the world’s top producers 20 years ago

12 June 2023 - 14:57
Blade Nzimande. Picture: GCIS
I was astonished to hear higher education minister Blade Nzimande say at iThemba Laboratories’ medical isotope facility that this was a first for Africa.

Both iThemba and NTP Radioisotopes, based at Pelindaba, were producing these isotopes 20 years ago. In fact, NTP was one of the top three producers in the world, delivering daily to all five continents sufficient isotopes to perform 50,000 procedures.

As an SA Nuclear Energy Corporation pensioner I remain extremely proud of the achievements South Africans have made in the medical isotope field. 

Lawrence Hyslop
Somerset West

