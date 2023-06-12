Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
LETTER: Isotope facility not a first for Africa
NTP Radioisotopes was among the world’s top producers 20 years ago
I was astonished to hear higher education minister Blade Nzimande say at iThemba Laboratories’ medical isotope facility that this was a first for Africa.
Both iThemba and NTP Radioisotopes, based at Pelindaba, were producing these isotopes 20 years ago. In fact, NTP was one of the top three producers in the world, delivering daily to all five continents sufficient isotopes to perform 50,000 procedures.
As an SA Nuclear Energy Corporation pensioner I remain extremely proud of the achievements South Africans have made in the medical isotope field.
Lawrence Hyslop
Somerset West
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.