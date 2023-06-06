Opinion / Letters

LETTER: New nuclear stations not a bad idea

They are available at about $1bn each, and take up the same space as a football stadium

06 June 2023 - 14:47
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Though not a fan of our resident “Dr No”, I must support mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s proposal for new nuclear stations to augment our power supply, even if it’s in the “do we, don’t we” in-tray at present (“Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA mix”, June 5).

Small modular reactors are finding favour in many countries, including the UK. They are available off the shelf at about $1bn a pop, and take up the same space as a football stadium. They could be located at old coal station sites so they would not offend the green lobby, and could be easily connected to the existing grid.

If we ever get the $8bn promised for our energy transition there will be enough to build half a dozen, with plenty left to grease the palms of our corrupt politicians, without which nothing will happen anyway.

It remains to be seen if it will make a difference to the hole the country is in, but we have to start somewhere.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA energy mix

Despite Presidential Climate Commission’s energy stance, Mantashe says his department will call for proposals
National
1 day ago
