LETTER: New nuclear stations not a bad idea

US CPI data due next week will offer markets more clarity on the outlook for interest rates
SA has Africa’s highest unemployment rate and 6,289 people were murdered in the first quarter of 2023
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
The food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving its efficiency and capacity.
The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
Takings plunge 36% due to the earlier start time at Epsom to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Though not a fan of our resident “Dr No”, I must support mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s proposal for new nuclear stations to augment our power supply, even if it’s in the “do we, don’t we” in-tray at present (“Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA mix”, June 5).
Small modular reactors are finding favour in many countries, including the UK. They are available off the shelf at about $1bn a pop, and take up the same space as a football stadium. They could be located at old coal station sites so they would not offend the green lobby, and could be easily connected to the existing grid.
If we ever get the $8bn promised for our energy transition there will be enough to build half a dozen, with plenty left to grease the palms of our corrupt politicians, without which nothing will happen anyway.
It remains to be seen if it will make a difference to the hole the country is in, but we have to start somewhere.
Bernard BensonParklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: New nuclear stations not a bad idea
They are available at about $1bn each, and take up the same space as a football stadium
Though not a fan of our resident “Dr No”, I must support mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s proposal for new nuclear stations to augment our power supply, even if it’s in the “do we, don’t we” in-tray at present (“Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA mix”, June 5).
Small modular reactors are finding favour in many countries, including the UK. They are available off the shelf at about $1bn a pop, and take up the same space as a football stadium. They could be located at old coal station sites so they would not offend the green lobby, and could be easily connected to the existing grid.
If we ever get the $8bn promised for our energy transition there will be enough to build half a dozen, with plenty left to grease the palms of our corrupt politicians, without which nothing will happen anyway.
It remains to be seen if it will make a difference to the hole the country is in, but we have to start somewhere.
Bernard Benson
Parklands
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA energy mix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Climate body sees no place for new nuclear in SA energy mix
Mantashe to forge ahead with procurement of 2,500MW nuclear power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.