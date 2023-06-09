LETTER: Ramaphosa’s plan is more advisers reporting to those who already know the problem

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
First we had power failure dressed up as “load-shedding”; now President Cyril Ramaphosa is forming “work streams” of leaders of private businesses to fix Eskom, the ports and crime (“Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA,” June 7).
What is a “work stream”, and how will it do what the government has failed to do? The bosses of Sanlam, Sasol, Anglo and others are going to form teams to visit broken power stations, and then what? Tell the government what is wrong? We all know what's wrong, but the people in charge won't and can’t fix it.
Will they tell the responsible ministers what they must do? Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these “teams” of outside experts?
This is just another lot of advisers reporting back to people who already know the problem, but don’t care. Another example of government hiding its incompetence and paralysis by asking for “advice” from “work streams” that they have no intention of following.
Jonathan SchrireKenilworth
