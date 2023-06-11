LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Barbie Sandler rightly reflects on how the ANC-led government has incrementally destroyed the sense of pride and promise our citizens had at the time of our transformation to an honourable constitutional democracy (“Little to be proud of”, June 4).
She lists the litany of failures of government over the past 30 years that bear testimony to her anguish and is shared by a majority of South Africans.
However, it is worth noting that, with the exception of the enactment and brutal enforcement of legislated apartheid by the Nationalist government, in the years leading up to transformation there were many aspects of SA society that enjoyed huge respect, regard and even envy from the global community.
Our educational institutions, medical and judicial professions, businessmen, scientists, sportsmen and women, our musicians, ballet dancers and artists, our state-owned enterprises such as Denel, SAA and Eskom, and even the likes of the Onderstepoort veterinary research station, were regarded as world class — as were our cities, nature reserves, transport and logistical systems.
Sandler asks how is it that so much of our country’s wide and diverse achievements, assets and attributes have disintegrated to such an extent that we are now ashamed of our nationality and citizenship. The answer quite simply lies in the corrupt, incompetent, lazy, ideologically confused and conflicted, racist, indecisive and self-serving leadership the ANC has inflicted on our country.
No-one personifies these unfortunate characteristics more than the current president. SA has had a great fall, and all of the president’s councils, committees, commissions, advisers and panels will not put SA together again. To restore pride and dignity to our citizens the ANC-led government needs to be replaced. The responsibility lies with democratically like-minded political parties and voters with courage and integrity to do just that, together.
David Gant Kenilworth
LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC
