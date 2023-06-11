Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC

11 June 2023 - 21:29
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Barbie Sandler rightly reflects on how the ANC-led government has incrementally destroyed the sense of pride and promise our citizens had at the time of our transformation to an honourable constitutional democracy (“Little to be proud of”, June 4).

She lists the litany of failures of government over the past 30 years that bear testimony to her anguish and is shared by a majority of South Africans. 

However, it is worth noting that, with the exception of the enactment and brutal enforcement of legislated apartheid by the Nationalist government, in the years leading up to transformation there were many aspects of SA society that enjoyed huge respect, regard and even envy from the global community. 

Our educational institutions, medical and judicial professions, businessmen, scientists, sportsmen and women, our musicians, ballet dancers and artists, our state-owned enterprises such as Denel, SAA and Eskom, and even the likes of the Onderstepoort veterinary research station, were regarded as world class — as were our cities, nature reserves, transport and logistical systems. 

Sandler asks how is it that so much of our country’s wide and diverse achievements, assets and attributes have disintegrated to such an extent that we are now ashamed of our nationality and citizenship. The answer quite simply lies in the corrupt, incompetent, lazy, ideologically confused and conflicted, racist, indecisive and self-serving leadership the ANC has inflicted on our country.

No-one personifies these unfortunate characteristics more than the current president. SA has had a great fall, and all of the president’s councils, committees, commissions, advisers and panels will not put SA together again. To restore pride and dignity to our citizens the ANC-led government needs to be replaced. The responsibility lies with democratically like-minded political parties and voters with courage and integrity to do just that, together. 

David Gant 
Kenilworth 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Little to be proud of

From polecat of the world to proudly South African the fall thereafter has been precipitous
Opinion
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: A handy round-up of Zondo’s damning findings

Paul Holden's summary of the state capture inquiry should be a guide to citizens who want action
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Little glory in local government

Auditor-general’s report focuses spotlight on financial malaise
Opinion
3 days ago

PETER BRUCE: In capital we trust to fix the beloved country

ANC’s demise will trigger dramatic reordering of allocation of funds such that it begins to work for growth again
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: ANC does not understand or care about its abuse of the nation

The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Gwede Mantashe is blocking all the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Fear not, the ANC will save us from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KASHIF WICOMB: Restructuring Eskom signals a ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: With IMF warning of sovereign ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Early childhood education matters: it ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Business leaders are foolish

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time for proper corruption busters

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC is getting desperate

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unite against coalition of doom

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalition united behind a common goal can mend divides in SA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC graft a bigger worry than white bigots

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA, in effect, is a rogue state

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fikile Mbalula’s red herring

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.