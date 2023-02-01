LETTER: Small businesses in the dark as politicians fiddle

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
As calls on the government to expedite energy generation from independent producers increase, politicians are having a field day with their conjecture. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the target to eradicate load-shedding is 12-18 months.
Meanwhile, minerals resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe claimed that there’s excess electricity idling in the system. Mantashe further said it will take six to 12 months to address rolling blackouts if Eskom pays attention to the problem. However, the so-called experts dismiss his claims as outright lies.
In the midst of all this imagine the plight of Koko Modipadi from Sekabing in Limpopo. She started a café after serving as a domestic worker for 35 years, which is now operating at a loss due to never-ending power interruptions. She’ll also have to contend with the looming electricity tariff increase and pay for a gas cooker and fuel to keep the business running during load-shedding. That’s beside some economic activities in her community having collapsed as a consequence of damaged electrical equipment. Yet promises are recycled into platitudes with no end in sight.
In March 2019, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom would overcome the electricity crisis within two years. But the blackouts have only escalated, exposing Gordhan’s vacuity of ideas to arrest the root cause of the crisis. Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter couldn’t account for putting the country under the worst stages of load-shedding in history.
In July 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 10-point crisis plan to be implemented over two years. Still De Ruyter couldn’t pull it off. No number of red herrings will gloss over such ineptitude. Even the blame-shifting narrative of “nine wasted years” won’t wash. Load-shedding has decimated most of SA’s socioeconomic transformation milestones.
Morgan PhaahlaEkurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Small businesses in the dark as politicians fiddle
Load-shedding has decimated most of SA’s socioeconomic transformation milestones
As calls on the government to expedite energy generation from independent producers increase, politicians are having a field day with their conjecture. At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the target to eradicate load-shedding is 12-18 months.
Meanwhile, minerals resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe claimed that there’s excess electricity idling in the system. Mantashe further said it will take six to 12 months to address rolling blackouts if Eskom pays attention to the problem. However, the so-called experts dismiss his claims as outright lies.
In the midst of all this imagine the plight of Koko Modipadi from Sekabing in Limpopo. She started a café after serving as a domestic worker for 35 years, which is now operating at a loss due to never-ending power interruptions. She’ll also have to contend with the looming electricity tariff increase and pay for a gas cooker and fuel to keep the business running during load-shedding. That’s beside some economic activities in her community having collapsed as a consequence of damaged electrical equipment. Yet promises are recycled into platitudes with no end in sight.
In March 2019, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said Eskom would overcome the electricity crisis within two years. But the blackouts have only escalated, exposing Gordhan’s vacuity of ideas to arrest the root cause of the crisis. Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter couldn’t account for putting the country under the worst stages of load-shedding in history.
In July 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 10-point crisis plan to be implemented over two years. Still De Ruyter couldn’t pull it off. No number of red herrings will gloss over such ineptitude. Even the blame-shifting narrative of “nine wasted years” won’t wash. Load-shedding has decimated most of SA’s socioeconomic transformation milestones.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JOHN DLUDLU: Time to start thinking the unthinkable
National state of disaster over energy crisis on the cards
Unions gird for job cut threat as load-shedding cripples the economy
MARK BARNES: Local economic empowerment is the way to get us out of the hole
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Beware the slippery slope of ‘energy emergency’
ANC says load-shedding could lead to increased civil unrest
JOHN DLUDLU: Time to start thinking the unthinkable
Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act
No good news for growth prospects as load-shedding drags down economy
Load-shedding undermines IMF’s more cheerful outlook for SA
Government considers measures to help cushion the poor from rising energy costs
Ending load-shedding is SA’s most pressing challenge, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.