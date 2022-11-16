MARK BARNES: Local economic empowerment is the way to get us out of the hole

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
Retired chief justice asks the speaker for an extension and will file one day before parliament closes for 2022
Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Financial Services Tribunal says in majority ruling that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority didn’t have sufficient jurisdiction to impose a fine on foreigners not resident in SA
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
Crewless mission marks a return to the moon for the first time in 50 years and could lead to a permanent lunar base
Organisers leave it late to announce the field
SA has among the world’s cheapest parking fees, according to the Parkopedia Global Parking Index
I’m on a road trip that is taking me through numerous small towns throughout SA. It has become abundantly clear to me that our problems of inequality, poverty and unemployment will not be solved by grand schemes and sweeping, intention-less statements in boardrooms or at central government. We need to get into the trenches, and we need to get there fast. The yawning disparities are neither sustainable nor governable.
The solution may be articulated strategically, but its implementation will have to be granular to succeed. We need to decentralise decision-making and devolve economic units of power. Let’s call it local economic empowerment (LEE)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARK BARNES: Local economic empowerment is the way to get us out of the hole
Imagine the impact if we invest in our people rather than just funding their ongoing dependence
I’m on a road trip that is taking me through numerous small towns throughout SA. It has become abundantly clear to me that our problems of inequality, poverty and unemployment will not be solved by grand schemes and sweeping, intention-less statements in boardrooms or at central government. We need to get into the trenches, and we need to get there fast. The yawning disparities are neither sustainable nor governable.
The solution may be articulated strategically, but its implementation will have to be granular to succeed. We need to decentralise decision-making and devolve economic units of power. Let’s call it local economic empowerment (LEE)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.