Economy

No good news for growth prospects as load-shedding drags down economy

Energy crisis hammers industries and will weigh on GDP

BL Premium
31 January 2023 - 05:00 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s economic activity probably stalled in the fourth quarter, with a high risk of contraction — and it will decline even more this year as the government fails to allay investor concerns over the electricity crisis, economists say.

The gloomy outlook from PwC, Investec and Nedbank comes days after the Reserve Bank slashed its 2023 forecast because of rolling power cuts, which threaten to trap SA in a prolonged period of stagnation and heap pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises to reinvigorate the economy...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.