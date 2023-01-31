Economy

Load-shedding undermines IMF’s more cheerful outlook for SA

SA’s outlook revised higher, but dangers to its prospects have increased since the beginning of the year amid worsening power cuts

31 January 2023 - 23:21 Thuletho Zwane

The IMF has upwardly revised its global and SA growth prospects, stating that the recent reopening of China’s economy has paved the way for a faster-than-expected recovery.

China, SA’s biggest trading partner, has been rapidly rolling back its stringent Covid lockdown restrictions, taking the sting out of global recessionary risks and brightening the mood for SA exporters of everything from coal to manganese...

