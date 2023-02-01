EDITORIAL: Beware the slippery slope of ‘energy emergency’

Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water supply, respectively
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Swiss lender’s private banking unit assigns zero lending value for notes sold by Indian billionaire’s companies in wake of Hindenburg report, which alleges corporate malfeasance
Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
The National Planning Commission (NPC) had long been off most people’s radar screens by the time the stage 6 load-shedding crisis erupted in July. But the commission made an unexpected comeback, and proposed the declaration of an “energy emergency” to enable government to override the red tape blocking the delivery of new private generation capacity.
The proposal was taken up by politicians and others who seemed to believe a state of emergency could be just as effective in fighting load-shedding as the state of disaster was in fighting Covid-19. But it attracted widespread condemnation from the experts — not just because it could have set a dangerous legal precedent but also because it wasn’t obvious why it was needed at all...
EDITORIAL: Beware the slippery slope of ‘energy emergency’
A state of disaster is no solution to the malaise at the heart of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government
