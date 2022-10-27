But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
After the Springboks’ 12-13 loss to Wales in July, Schalk Burger Snr posted a harsh message on Twitter directed at the coaching staff, saying “we are much weaker than we think we are. No structure, coaching or game skills, sad to say — [Rugby World Cup] only a year away.” SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus responded: “Noted, Oom Schalk, thanks for your opinion. It counts a lot.”
That is leadership. Compare Erasmus’s dignified response to criticism with that of President Cyril Ramaphosa via his mouthpiece, Vincent Magwenya, who chose to insult rather than engage with critics.
This is the trend with ANC leaders. Thabo Mbeki didn’t take kindly to those who were vocal against his “softly, softly” approach to Robert Mugabe’s brutality in Zimbabwe. Jacob Zuma mocked his detractors by imitating their accents as he said “Nkandla” in parliament.
ANC leaders don’t want to hear even constructive criticism. They prefer the praise-singers who tell them the naked emperor is actually fully clothed. Unfortunately, if you run a small salon that is forced to shut down because of load-shedding you can’t lie to the naked emperor.
If you are a father whose daughter was gang raped you cannot lie to the naked emperor. If you are a graduate who is holding a useless certificate and have student loans to be repaid but can’t find a job, you will not lie to the naked emperor.
Instead of insulting the victims of crime, corruption and hunger the presidency should ask Erasmus to teach him the art of listening. The president should thank those who tell him the truth. All we want from the Union Buildings are the words “your opinions count a lot”.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: For Cyril, the people don’t count
